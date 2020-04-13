Stay On Track With Nashua Community College’s Online Classes And Remote Learning Center

Nashua Community College wants you to stay safe, stay strong, and stay connected with many online classes. Registration is now open for summer, fall, and next spring.

NCC faculty and support staff are all here to help! Visit our Remote Learning Page for chat links and frequently asked questions about our online instruction and remote student services.

Choose your own pace this summer with 2-week, 6-week, or 12-week classes. Students from outside NCC are welcome to register for classes and catch up on credits for the lowest tuition rate in the region. Not a New Hampshire resident? Online courses are also available for in-state tuition rates.

For those who need to complete a degree in a hurry, and balance work and family responsibilities; Accelerated Lifelong Learning, or ALL, launches this fall. Get a business or psychology associate degree in 20 months, or a data analytics certificate in 10 months. To learn more or to sign up, contact: Samantha Belcourt, CTE Coordinator of Continuing Education 603.931.0888, [email protected]. Or, watch the Online Webinar.

Explore your options for summer, fall or spring 2021 by chatting with an Admissions rep today. Visit the Remote Learning Page for chat links, or contact the office at [email protected] or 603.578.8908.

Contact Admissions staff directly: Director of Admissions Laura Tremblay, 603-931-9836; Enrollment Specialists Mackenzie Murphy, 603-931-9896; Alicia Jean, 603-333-6611; Chris Cox, 603-892-8704; and Vanessa Perlera, 603-931-2796.