Out For Blood NH Blood Drive

We are teaming up with the Red Cross and we are OUT FOR BLOOD! You may not be thinking about donating but blood is needed every day to help save lives, especially during these challenging times. Join us April 28th at the Bektash Shriners Hall in Concord from 12 pm-6 pm and make your appointment today, there are no walk-ins available.

