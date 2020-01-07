New Year, New Job? TURBOCAM International is Holding a Massive Hiring Event January 15th

Start 2020 off right at TURBOCAM. Whether you’re just starting off in your career or just want a change TURBOCAM International is holding a hiring event for their Machine Operator Training Program and more on January 15th at their Barrington location 38 Redemption Road, from 12:30pm to 4:30pm.

There are more than 15 positions available!

Choosing a career at TURBOCAM is an easy decision, especially after one reads about the company’s values and mission. TURBOCAM sets the bar high for other companies when it comes to taking care of its employees. A core mission, excellent benefits, and leaders who are willing to lead and serve their employees, are just a few of the reasons why people come to TURBOCAM and stay at TURBOCAM

There are no appointments required for the hiring event!