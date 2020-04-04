Uncategorized

MUST SEE! Hundreds of Students Gather In Hotel Atrium and Sing The National Anthem

Cue the chills!

This is a video of the 2020 KMEA (Kentucky Music Educators Association)  All-State Choir singing the national anthem at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky. Singing the national anthem at the hotel has been an ongoing tradition for students a part of the KMEA All-State Choir each year. This video was filmed on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at 11:00 PM when all students gathered to sing. Something about this video is simply just beautiful. Watch the video below!

Video used with permission courtesy of Emma North.

Click Here To Watch

