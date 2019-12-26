Get Your Career Ready With These New Offerings From Nashua Community College

Nashua Community College offers a guided pathway from classroom to career. NCC faculty collaborate with industry partners to keep degree and certificate programs aligned with workforce needs. Business leaders are often invited to campus to meet students, see their work, and offer mentorship.

Recently, NCC alumnus and current COO of a local ophthalmology practice Kevin Clemons met business students to share his educational journey and offer interview advice.

Faculty help student connect with employers, and try to match each student’s strength and interest with the best job. The automotive programs will soon formalize this process with a paid summer co-op, launching in summer 2021.

Class schedules are flexible, and offered during the day, night, weekends, and online throughout the year. Spring 2020 starts Jan. 21, see what courses are available, among the 50 plus degree and certificate pathways, or browse accelerated workforce development trainings such as medical interpreter or microelectronics, available all year.

Working professionals and veterans may immediately earn college credits for their work experience. Students preparing for a four-year degree and beyond receive step-by-step guidance from advising staff.

Non-New Hampshire residents are eligible to take online, evening, and Saturday classes for in-state tuition rates. Anyone living within 50 miles of campus is also eligible for in-state tuition. Students over age 65 are eligible for a 50 percent tuition discount.

Spring 2020 begins Jan. 21, 2020. Contact admissions at 603.578.8908 or [email protected] to learn more.