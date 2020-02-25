Sponsored

Why A Holistic Approach Complements Traditional Medicine

Explore your medical self this week, as the lovely Leslie from Concord Food Coop welcomes Dr Pamela Herring, a licensed Naturopathic doctor, and Dr Madeline Otto, or NaturalMedicineNH.com. We talk about natural alternatives to traditional medicine, and how natural preventative measures can help with pharmaceutical solutions! Some good health available here!!

Pat Kelly

Pat Kelly is delighted to keep you company while you work during the week, and drive you home when you’re done for the day! He’s spent over 25 years bringing you the music you love, and being in the public eye at some heritage events! He’s raised a family in New Hampshire, just like you, and brings a wealth of experience as an observer of life every time he’s on the air! He truly is a good friend to all of his listeners

