Vacation Traveling With Fido

Peter and Pat go to the dogs with Greg from the Concord Food Coop, and we talk about traveling with Fido! Dr Wendy Jensen joins us, who is a house call veterinarian who has practiced Homeopathy for the past 25 years, along with dog-owner and lover, Dr Sam, the Chiropractor! Great common sense tips for keeping everyone in the family, including the four-legged members, safe and happy when on the road.
Pat Kelly
Pat Kelly is delighted to keep you company while you work during the week, and drive you home when you’re done for the day! He’s spent over 25 years bringing you the music you love, and being in the public eye at some heritage events! He’s raised a family in New Hampshire, just like you, and brings a wealth of experience as an observer of life every time he’s on the air! He truly is a good friend to all of his listeners