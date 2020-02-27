Up Your Skills or Prepare For a New Career With Nashua Community College

With the most affordable tuition in the region, students of all ages take classes at NCC to get ahead at work, change careers, complete a degree, or prepare to transfer to a four-year program.

Up your skills or prepare for a new career with accelerated workforce training programs.

Or dive into a degree without disrupting your day job through the Accelerated Lifelong Learning, or ALL, program. ALL begins this fall with full-time business and psychology schedules designed to fit the lives of full-time workers.

To learn more or to sign up, contact: Samantha Belcourt, CTE Coordinator of Continuing Education 603.578.8943, [email protected]

Military and work experience can count toward credits earned — you might be closer to a degree or certificate than you think.

Explore more than 50 degree and certificate programs, and dozens of online and on-campus career training options. NCC advising staff are here to guide you along the way.

Visit Open House on Wednesday, March 11 and see what NCC has for you! Classes are available for the 8-week spring semester starting Monday, March 23.

Non-New Hampshire residents are eligible to take online, evening, and Saturday classes for in-state tuition rates. Anyone living within 50 miles of campus is also eligible for in-state tuition.

Contact admissions today at 603.578.8908 or [email protected]