Understanding Organic Seals and Certifications

Join us as we travel through labels and regulations that certify organic or non-GMO product! Greg from the Concord Food Coop has brought in Abigail McShinsky, education specialist at Megafood, and Andy Messenger, who manages the Concord Food Coop’s organic gardens at Canterbury Shaker Village, to talk about different labels and what they actually mean. Warning: You may just learn something!!

