Understanding Organic Seals and Certifications

Join us as we travel through labels and regulations that certify organic or non-GMO product! Greg from the Concord Food Coop has brought in Abigail McShinsky, education specialist at Megafood, and Andy Messenger, who manages the Concord Food Coop’s organic gardens at Canterbury Shaker Village, to talk about different labels and what they actually mean. Warning: You may just learn something!!
Pat Kelly
Pat Kelly is delighted to keep you company while you work during the week, and drive you home when you’re done for the day! He’s spent over 25 years bringing you the music you love, and being in the public eye at some heritage events! He’s raised a family in New Hampshire, just like you, and brings a wealth of experience as an observer of life every time he’s on the air! He truly is a good friend to all of his listeners