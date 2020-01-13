Should Nutrition Be High on Your Resolution List?

Nutrition should be on your resolution list for the New Year! Take it from the experts! This week, Greg from the Concord Food Coop has invited Chiropractor Dr Sam, and Clinical Dietician Ann Peterson to talk about holistic ways to better yourself in 2020, starting with the basics, like nutrition. It’s a tasty talk! Enjoy!
