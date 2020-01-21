Name an Organ That is Key to Your Overall Health…

This week, Greg and Leslie from the Concord Food Coop chats with Sara Woods Kenner of Sacred Tree Herbals in Meredith about the importance of good liver health. Yes, liver! Learn some great tips to improving your overall health by paying attention to your liver!!
Pat Kelly
Pat Kelly is delighted to keep you company while you work during the week, and drive you home when you’re done for the day! He’s spent over 25 years bringing you the music you love, and being in the public eye at some heritage events! He’s raised a family in New Hampshire, just like you, and brings a wealth of experience as an observer of life every time he’s on the air! He truly is a good friend to all of his listeners