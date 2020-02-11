Learn About Concord Robotics, and Help Them at the Concord Food Coop!!

This week, hear about the group that will be the beneficiary of the Round It Up program at the Concord Food Coop in March! Greg welcomes Rosie and Aidan from Concord High School, working on their Robotics program! It is great fun to hear from inspired young people!!
Pat Kelly
Pat Kelly is delighted to keep you company while you work during the week, and drive you home when you’re done for the day! He’s spent over 25 years bringing you the music you love, and being in the public eye at some heritage events! He’s raised a family in New Hampshire, just like you, and brings a wealth of experience as an observer of life every time he’s on the air! He truly is a good friend to all of his listeners