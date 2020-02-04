Humor Helps Healing

Fun show this week! Greg from the Concord Food Coop joins us, along with Jim Readey, who has been teaching yoga and meditation for 25 years, and Gloria Najecki, an artist and co-founding Member of the Yoga Center Improv Comedy Players, chat about the importance of laughter in our daily lives. They also offer ways to increase that laughter!!
Pat Kelly
Pat Kelly is delighted to keep you company while you work during the week, and drive you home when you’re done for the day! He’s spent over 25 years bringing you the music you love, and being in the public eye at some heritage events! He’s raised a family in New Hampshire, just like you, and brings a wealth of experience as an observer of life every time he’s on the air! He truly is a good friend to all of his listeners