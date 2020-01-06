How Your Food Creates a Mood

Let’s take a listen to how your food affects your mood! Greg from the Concord Food Coop has gathered together naturopathic family physician Dr Amanda Hegnauer, and Music and Nutritional Therapist Juliann Hartley to discuss ways that mood is influenced by your food! Watch out…you may just learn something!!
Pat Kelly
Pat Kelly is delighted to keep you company while you work during the week, and drive you home when you’re done for the day! He’s spent over 25 years bringing you the music you love, and being in the public eye at some heritage events! He’s raised a family in New Hampshire, just like you, and brings a wealth of experience as an observer of life every time he’s on the air! He truly is a good friend to all of his listeners