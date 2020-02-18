How To Stay Active in the Winter

Dig into this topic: Staying active in the Winter! Greg from the Concord Food Coop welcomes Betsy Black, a passionate practitioner of healthy living through movement, diet and mindfulness, and Allison Lellos, owner of Karma Kids NH to talk about ways to stay active, during the toughest months of the year!
Pat Kelly
Pat Kelly is delighted to keep you company while you work during the week, and drive you home when you’re done for the day! He’s spent over 25 years bringing you the music you love, and being in the public eye at some heritage events! He’s raised a family in New Hampshire, just like you, and brings a wealth of experience as an observer of life every time he’s on the air! He truly is a good friend to all of his listeners