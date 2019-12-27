The Concord Food Coop is going off-road this week, talking with Peter and Pat and Going off the Grid! Greg has invited Dave Brooks of the Concord Monitor, an award-winning writer of science and tech, herbalist Sara Woods Kenner, owner of Sacred Tree Herbals in Meredith, who is in the process of going off the grid. It’s a fun talk about a real option!
Pat Kelly
Pat Kelly is delighted to keep you company while you work during the week, and drive you home when you’re done for the day! He’s spent over 25 years bringing you the music you love, and being in the public eye at some heritage events! He’s raised a family in New Hampshire, just like you, and brings a wealth of experience as an observer of life every time he’s on the air! He truly is a good friend to all of his listeners