An uplifting talk on Wellness at the End-of-Life

Good Morning NH welcomes the Concord Food Coop each Friday morning at 8:30, and they bring many great guests with many interesting topics. This time, Peter and Pat chat with Leslie about Wellness at the End of Life. We have a wonderful conversation with the Concord Regional VNA’s Evelyn Eddy, a Spiritual Counselor, and Volunteer Coordinator Lisa Challender. Also joining us is End of Life Doula, Pamela Stohrer. There’s a lot going at the end of life, and we talk about a lot of it!
