NH State Police Help Deliver Baby On I-93 Christmas Morning

New Hampshire police have helped deliver a baby on Interstate 93 early Christmas morning.

State police posted the news and a photo with the baby and parents at the hospital on social media Wednesday morning.

Shortly after midnight, on #Christmas morning, #NHSP #TroopD helped these parents welcome baby Dominic into the world. Sgt. Grieco, Tr. St. Cyr, & Officer Nolan of Boscawen PD delivered Dominic on I-93. All are happy, healthy & overjoyed to be spending Christmas together. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/vAKdFgXvfh — NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) December 25, 2019

WMUR-TV reported that state police Sgt. Vincent Grieco Trooper Ryan St. Cyr, and Boscawen Police Officer Ryan Nolan helped welcome baby Dominic into the world in Concord shortly after midnight.

(Photo Courtesy of NH State Police Twitter)