Bridge Work Near The Weirs Will Create 18-Mile Detour For Some Drivers

New Hampshire officials announced the shut down of a major street for construction that will lead some drivers to an 18-mile detour.

The state Department of Transportation said it will close Endicott Street in Laconia for up to two months to rehabilitate a bridge over the railroad tracks, the Laconia Daily Sun reported. The $1.5 million project is scheduled to wrap up between mid-March to mid-May next year.

According to the Laconia Daily Sun the owner of Gulbicki Towing and Auto Repair, just south of the bridge, will have to go a half-hour out of his way to pick up a car just north of the bridge, and another half-hour to get back.

“S-U-C-K, it’s going to suck, but what are you going to do?” he asked. “It’s got to be done. You’ve got to deal with it, as they say.”

During the construction, pedestrians and emergency vehicles will be able to avoid the detour but those living north of the bridge near The Weirs would have an 18-mile detour ahead of them.