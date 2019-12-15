Brady Throws 2 TDs, Patriots Beat Bengals To Clinch Playoffs

Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes to help the New England Patriots clinch a playoff spot. Their 34-13 win over the Bengals put them in the playoffs for the 11th straight season to extend their NFL record.

Brady’s two touchdown passes leave him with 538 for his career, which is one behind Peyton Manning for the league mark.

atStephon Gilmore had two interceptions off Andy Dalton in the third quarter and returned one 64 yards for a touchdown. The Bengals remain the only one-win team in the NFL.