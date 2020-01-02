BREAKING: We’re Hosting a PBR Sanctioned Mechanical Bull Riding Competition

For the first time in league history, Professional Bull Riders (PBR) elite ‘Unleash The Beast’ will invade Manchester at the SNHU Arena on January 18-19.

The event will feature the Top 35 bull riders in the world squaring off in epic 8-second confrontations all night long against some of the rankest bulls on the planet, often 10-times their size.

To help celebrate their arrival we’re having a mechanical bull riding competition at Club Manchvegas on Wednesday, January 15th from 7pm-9pm! Joining us as a special guest judge will be PBR veteran rider Cody Nance…who just so happens to be set to ride at the SNHU Arena when the real competition starts.

Winners of the competition will receive 4-packs of tickets to see PBR ‘Unleash The Beast’ at SNHU Arena.

Do you have what it takes?!?