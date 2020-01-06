Win Tickets to See Professional Bull Riders Event in Manchester

For the first time in league history, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) elite Unleash The Beast will invade Manchester, New Hampshire, and SNHU Arena with the Manchester Invitational on January 18-19, 2020.

Bringing the edge-of-the-seat action one can only experience at a PBR event, the event will feature the Top 35 bull riders in the world squaring off in epic 8-second confrontations all night long against some of the rankest bulls on the planet, often 10-times their size.

FILL OUT THE FORM BELOW FOR A CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS!