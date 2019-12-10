What’s Happening Around the Seacoast this Week

The Portsmouth Music Hall with the Ogunquit Playhouse presents the musical Annie now through December 22nd. Tickets are available at musichall.org

It’s the Tails and Ales Pawliday Fest on December 14th at Cisco Brewers in Portsmouth on the Tradeport. Enjoy a beer with your pup and help support the NH SPCA. Yes, dogs are welcome, and for every pint purchase, Cisco will make a $1 donation.

Santa’s Castle is open at the McConnell Center in Dover. Presented by Dover Youth to Youth, come decorate cookies in Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen, make reindeer food, and of course meet Santa Claus. Santa’s castle is open Saturday and Sunday the 14th and 15th from 2- 6:30, and Friday the 20th from 4:30 to 7:30

Join the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire on December 14th at the Cocheco Country Club in Dover for the Jingle Bell Express. Take a magical wintry journey in a C&J double-decker bus to hear a reading of the classic children’s holiday story, The Polar Express. Enjoy refreshments, take pictures with Santa and receive a keepsake gift. Ticket price includes a keepsake digital family photo, time to explore the Children’s Museum and a make-and-take holiday craft. More info at childrens-museum.org.